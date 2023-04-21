A regional air-quality program that provided financial incentives for farmers to chip their wood waste instead of burn it was quietly discontinued last year, leaving some orchardists like Liz Zischka with little choice but to run the regulatory gauntlet required to put fire to her piles.
“It’s frustrating, because everywhere you turn as a farmer you can't make it and yet we are growing food here,” said Zischka, who produces apricots on her 12-acre orchard on Naramata Road, which lies just within Penticton city limits.
Zischka leases the orchard to Baljit Chahal, who looks after day-to-day operations.
The pair decided in 2021 to pull out 1 1/2 acres of older, under-producing apple trees – approximately 270 stems of the McIntosh, Spartan and Golden Delicious varieties – and replace them with new fruit stock.
Zischka’s next calls were to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and local contractors, with an eye to tapping into a long-running program that subsidized 75% of the cost of chipping such wood waste.
The chipping program was created in 2005 through a coalition of regional districts across the Okanagan in an effort to clean up the valley’s air. In 2011, the RDOS took the chipping program in-house and funded it through local landfill budgets.
The program operated right through July 2022, when the RDOS board voted to scrap it due to rising costs.
That cost amounted to $68,000 in 2020, when six farms were visited from among the 36 that applied, and $24,000 in 2021, when just three farms were serviced from among 17 that applied.
“Costs for chipping have risen substantially and the current use of the program varies. The RDOS receives a number of requests for quotes each year, but a significant number are not realized. Fire bans seem to have a considerable influence on whether or not the program will be utilized,” wrote Andrew Reeder, RDOS public works manager, in his July 21, 2022, report to the board.
“Some of these bans were, in part, due to the fear that poor air quality could aggravate the condition of those who contracted COVID.”
Reeder also suggested the program needed to be reconfigured.
“Of more significance, we never established an air-quality service through which to administer the chipping program. Air quality would seem to be a regional benefit and charging the users of a landfill for air quality does not seem a good fit,” he wrote.
All of which leaves orchardists like Zischka facing an expensive dilemma: chip or burn.
Zischka, whose 6 1/2 acres of apricots is believed to represent one of the largest such orchards still left in the Okanagan, had little choice but to burn after receiving an $11,000 quote to have a contractor come in and cut down the old apple trees, salvage the trunks and chip the branches.
Instead, she accepted a $4,200 quote from a different contractor to simply cut up the trees and leave the waste for her to deal with.
Some of the salvaged wood will be used to heat Zischka’s home, while the rest will be turned into charcuterie boards by Windermere Acres, which sells its wares at the Penticton Farmer’s Market.
Tree branches were set aside for the fires. The stumps can’t be burned or sent to the local landfill, so they’ll have to be hauled away for disposal elsewhere.
“I would absolutely be thrilled if it was economically feasible not to burn, because then the chipper would be set up and the material would go right back into the soil, which is great for the environment,” said Zischka.
Instead, she had to purchase a $56 burn permit from the City of Penticton and then wait – and wait – for the right day to burn. That’s determined by something called the venting index, which measures the atmosphere’s ability to carry away smoke.
The index value is calculated each day at 7 a.m., “which makes it very difficult to line up labour,” said Zischka.
And because the burning season ended at 11:59 p.m. on April 14, just prior to the city turning on its agricultural irrigation system, Zischka had to fill a 1,000-litre sprayer truck to keep on hand in case of emergency, alongside an excavator and crew.
She managed to complete her burn on the afternoon of April 14 with just hours to spare.
Zischka is among 31 farmers within city limits who obtained burning permits this year, according to statistics provided by the Penticton Fire Department.
The annual number of burning permits issued in Penticton has been declining steadily since 2015, when there were 88.
But despite the department requiring permit holders to report when they’re starting and stopping their burns, it doesn’t actually track the number of completed burns or allowable burning days.
