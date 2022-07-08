A new pottery exhibit opens Saturday, July 9, at the Leir House Cultural Centre in Penticton.
The show, “Made of Clay,” features the work of members of the Penticton Potters’ Guild.
As the name suggests, the focus is on the clay that each potter used and the skill required to bring out its functionality, versatility and organic beauty.
Included in the larger show, which is being presented by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council, is a solo exhibition by Tucker Cameron dubbed, “A Few of My Favourite Things,” featuring a collection of functional and decorative pottery.