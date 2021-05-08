Now, more than ever, “mattering” is critical to everyone, especially children.
Through the service learning program developed by Parkway Elementary teacher Tammy Kay and others more than 20 years ago, it brings home the importance of helping students earn their way and make their mark in life at the same time.
Through the sales of what she described as the students’ “heart-felt art,” kids are benefiting not only themselves but the lives of the people they touch through their work.
“The idea of allowing students to plan, create and inspire others by using their skills and talents to generate funds that we then put back into our school community and internationally helps students to feel that they matter and they can contribute in a meaningful way,” said Kay.
“Hand up, rather than handout.
“This InStill Life project enables elementary school students to see how they are connected to the rest of the world. Through their learning and artwork, each of them creates positive change in the world.”
It all began when she and others were working to fundraise for a student trip to Victoria to see the Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit in 1998.
“Nikos Theodosakis (previous owner of Theo’s Restaurant) commissioned my kiddos to create various versions of the Mona Lisa, which worked into an evening of dinner, silent auction and earned us the money we needed to take the children on a life-changing trip,” she recalled.
“Through their learning and artwork, each of them creates positive change in the world, not when they grow up or graduate, but now. They can see that their work will benefit the Parkway community in ways that we could not have imagined. Their actions matter, and they matter to the world, seen perhaps now more than ever.”
Because of COVID, the restaurant was not available to help this time around, so Kay reached out to some other downtown businesses for help.
Now until May 17, the Dragon’s Den, Blenz Cafe and the Penticton Lakeside Resort will have the artwork for purchase on display. After that, the art work will be available at Parkway School.
“This concept is an important one, especially now, as feeling powerless and disconnected as a child or an adult is part of the reality for many,” said Kay.
In addition to the art, purchasers will get a note from the student creators about their work and what it means to them.
Sofia Petrasek’s painting is titled “The Walk in the Afternoon,” a painting of three birch trees she passes on her way home.
She wrote: “I want to be part of this project because it helps us to make money for the children in our school to have things, and it helps families in our school provide groceries.
“Doing this project makes me feel like I have a point and like I’m doing something important in this world. Being creative makes me happy because I learn a skill I can do. It helps me relax and imagine things better.”
Classmate Keaton Watson wrote of his creation “Three Trees:” “It gives me happiness to know that I am helping. It shows me that I am very lucky to be the person helping rather than someone who needs help. When I look at this painting, it reminds me of my reason for painting which is a sense of home. When others view my canvas, I hope they feel a sense of home or a sense of comfort and happiness.”