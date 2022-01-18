A four-storey redevelopment project along the Penticton waterfront was approved by the narrowest of margins Tuesday.
City council voted 4-3 in favour of the rezoning and variances required to go ahead with the project at 602 Lakeshore Dr. Opposing votes were cast by Couns. James Miller, Frank Regehr and Judy Sentes.
While acknowledging public concern about the size of the eight-unit apartment building, Coun. Katie Robinson said she supports the project because it fits with the Official Community Plan’s urban-residential designation for the site.
“That’s a fact. It’s there in black and white,” said Robinson.
Mayor John Vassilaki described Lakeshore Drive as “a neighbourhood in transition,” and suggested the new building will be “a rose among a bunch of thorns.”
Picking up on that theme, Coun. Julius Bloomfield said it’s the varied uses on Lakeshore Drive, ranging from motels to restaurants to apartment buildings to single-family homes, that give the street its charm.
He also dismissed the small, vocal group of opponents who fought against the project.
“Our job as councillors is to determine what the other 36,000 residents want to see on that site,” said Bloomfield.
By contrast, Coun. James Miller suggested the building will simply be too much for the site.
“The bottom line is we are shoehorning as much density (as possible) into an undersized area and I don’t want Lakeshore Drive to become that,” said Miller.
Before the debate began in earnest, Regehr noted the lot at 602 Lakeshore Drive would have been too small to qualify for rezoning if it was a subdivision, but that the rule doesn’t apply for a straight rezoning like council had in front of it. Regehr suggested staff should have nonetheless included that information in its public reports.
In response, Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said staff does its best to provide only the most relevant information to council and the public, but that the issue raised by Regehr “will be something that we will highlight more prominently in our analysis that we share with council.”
Regehr tried to amend the motion in front of council to only permit a three-storey, six-unit building, but council approved the project as proposed before Regehr’s suggestion could be put to a vote.
Documents obtained by The Herald show the property was sold in November 2021 for $2.1 million to a pair of Surrey-based companies: Lakeshore Beach Developments, headed by Amy Hong Vo; and Okanagan Lake Penthouse Inc., headed by Gurpreet Kaur Grewal and Charnjit Singh Grewal.