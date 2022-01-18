Tuesday, Jan. 18
• Penticton City Council meets via Zoom, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda in advance or to watch the meeting live visit: penticton.ca
• The Fraternal Order of Eagles now reopened following renovations, daily from noon. - 7 p.m., food available each day, for information in the Eagles: 250-490-0211
• Miss Penticton candidacy program, mandatory parental information consent meeting, 6 p.m., Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, for additional details email: misspentictonsociety@gmail.com
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Teen art studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $65 per month ($75 for non-members), for information, email: education@pentictonartgallery.com
• Juniorpreneur at Community Futures for children ages 11-14, second of five sessions, $85 for the five-week workshop, email: info@osarts.ca
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., by donation
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “The 355” (PG, 122 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “American Underdog,” (G, 112 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A, 150 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” (PG, 148 minutes); “Venom: Let There by Carnage,” (PG, 97 minutes). For tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• Dine Around 2022 begins featuring $30, $40, or $50 three-course menus at select restaurants and wineries. All dishes are paired with optional B.C. local wines, beer and spirits. For a list of participanting venues: dinearound.ca/interior/restaurants/
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Preschool Performers, Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., call 778-718-5757 for details
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Performers at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., for details call 778-718-5757
• Showtime! Community Theatre rehearsals, 7-10 p.m. at Penticton Elks Lodge, $150 for five sessions, (Showtime! aims to provide a vibrant outlet and training ground for adult amateur performers.) To register phone: 778-718-5757
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “The Matrix Resurrections” (Wednesday and Thursday only); Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” (Friday through Sunday).
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Guitarist-vocalist Jeff Piattelli performs at Time Winery, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $15
• Flower painting at Artables, 432 Main Street, noon - 3 p.m. with instructor “Debra,” $140, for details phone: 778-718-5757
• Down the Rabbit Hole and Ornamented II at the Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a free display
• Teen Pottery Classes, Wheel Throwing at Artables, 432 Main Street, ages 11-16, for details phone: 778-718-5757
Friday, Jan. 21
• BCHL junior A hockey, Penticton Vees vs Merritt Centennials at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m. featuring Marketplace IGA Seasons Ticket Member Appreciation Night, purchase at: valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First box office
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Osoyoos Coyotes at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
• The Okanagan Orca, professional drag queen “Freida Whales” and friends perform at Slackwater Brewing, shows start at 5:30 and 8 p.m., $20 in advance, limited seating, purchase online: eventbrite.com
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Romp and Repose,” featuring Karmen Doucette on bassoon, Lauris Davis on English horn and Audrey Patterson, trumpet, 7:30 p.m., The Cleland Theatre, $32.50-$65, purchase tickets online at: okanagansymphony.com
• Robbie Burns Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., featuring traditional Scottish dinner, bagpiper and music by Jim Wilson, $20 per ticket
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Sicamous Eagles at Summerland Steam, 7:35 p.m., Summerland Arena
• A Night at the Roller Rink, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all ages 6-7:30 p.m., ages 19 and over, 7:30-9 p.m. $10 for family skate, $15 for adult skate, sponsored by LockWorks Inc. and in support of South Okanagan Roller Derby Association
• Snowshoe & Fireside Dinner Under the Stars at Apex, 3-9 p.m., $179, to purchase phone: 250-492-3888 or email: info@ hoodooadventures.ca
• Penticton Art Gallery presents “Paint Like Bob Ross,” with certified instructor Janette Smith, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the gallery, $155 (members), $165 (non-members), space limited, call 250-493-2928
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• JCI Penticton 2022 President’s Dinner, Bufflehead Cappuccino and Wine Bar, $70 includes full dinner
• Hoodoo Adventure Company presents Snowshoe & Fireside Dinner, hosted in forested trails behind Apex, featuring a guided snowshoe excursion and multi-course meal, book at: hoodooadventures.ca /adventure/tours
• Create a Silk Scarf, Sip & Dip Workshop at Noble Ridge Winery, 2320 Oliver Ranch Road, Okanagan Falls, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $49, for details phone: 250-878-2452 or email: colourdropdesign@hotmail.com
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Wet Felting Workshop, Nuno Scarf at Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., $105, phone: 778-718-5757
Sunday, Jan. 23
• Live music!: Dale Basnett performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Peach Gravy Co-Op Foundational Improve Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, first of five dates at the Leir House, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. with Isaac Gilbert or 2-6 p.m. with Cain Critchlow, $230 for five sessions, Email: info@pentictonartscouncil.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, starts at 1:30, 2:15 and
3 p.m., multiple chances to win
• Flower painting at Artables, 432 Main Street, 1-4 p.m. with instructor “Debra,” $140, for details phone: 778-718-5757
• Fraternal Order of Eagles meat draw, 4 p.m.
