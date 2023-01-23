Have an opinion on how the City of Penticton collects your opinions?
The city wants to hear about it in a survey underway now to collect feedback on the municipality’s communications and engagement strategy.
“Through our communications and engagement program, we aim to provide residents with accurate and timely information about city services and meaningful opportunities to provide input into city decisions,” said JoAnne Kleb, the city’s manager of communications and engagement, in a press release.
“We’re asking residents for their feedback to see what’s working well and what we can improve on.”
Paper copies of the survey are available at the city’s engagement kiosks located at the community centre, city hall and the library, while an electronic version is available at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.
“In recent years, we have dramatically increased the ways that we share information and involve residents to adjust to the preferences of the community,” said Kleb.
“This is a great opportunity for residents to tell us how they want to receive their information and how they would like to be involved in shaping their city.”
The deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 5. Three participants will be selected at random to receive a $100 gift card from a local grocery store.