A temporary cold-weather shelter opened this week in Oliver amid larger debate about the town’s need for a more permanent refuge during winter months.
Members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in both Oliver and Osoyoos are staffing the impromptu shelters, which opened Tuesday night and are expected to close again following the end of the current cold snap.
That limited duration is what sets the Seventh Day Adventist Church cold-weather shelters apart from one that was proposed in the basement of the Oliver United Church and would have required council to issue a temporary-use permit.
Council addressed the TUP, which would have authorized the shelter to run from November through March for the next three years, at Monday’s meeting, but ultimately tabled the matter at the proponent’s request to allow a community working group more time to refine its vision.
“It’s ironic and a bit sad that we’re having this conversation at the beginning of the coldest week of the whole entire season,” observed Coun. Petra Veintimilla.
“We’re expecting temperatures of – 20 C and below, and have been told – not that it’s visible to the naked eye – that there’s people sleeping outside in our community and we can’t figure out how to address that.”
Council in its 2018-22 strategic plan highlighted cold-weather shelters as a priority for the community, but it’s unclear if the United Church proposal, which elicited strong opposition from neighbours during public consultation, would have even received the required TUP.
“This permit is for a use that was not allowed nor anticipated when people chose to live in the area and/or purchased their properties,” said Mayor Martin Johansen.
“What I’m hearing is this neighborhood is not in favour of the permit – at least at this time – to allow this change in use and I have to respect that.”
In reply, Coun. Aimee Grice noted its unlikely an emergency shelter would be welcomed anywhere in town.
“And that’s just a challenge we’re going to have to face as a council is we have to decide what’s best for the community as a whole, and people who are experiencing homelessness are just as much as part of our community as everyone else, including the neighbours of a proposed shelter,” said Grice.
“So, although it’s a difficult decision and it’s scary – it’s a bit of a leap, we’ve never done something like this before – I think that if we made a decision as a council to house people who are cold, then we’re going to have go forward at some point with a location and it’s going to be an unpopular decision among the neighbours regardless of where it is.”
Anyone seeking shelter at one of the Seventh Day Adventist churches should call 250-485-2515 to make arrangements. The church is located in Oliver at 748 Similkameen Dr. and in Osoyoos at 10109 62nd Ave.