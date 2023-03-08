Five new board members will be introduced when the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual general meeting on March 15.
The five newcomers were all acclaimed to two-year terms: Daryl Clarke, independent; Amanda Darnley, Elevation Woodworks Inc.; Rohan Katyal, Royal Bank of Canada; Jordan Knox, Rona; and Svitlana Shkyn, Fairfield by Marriott.
Also returning for their second two-year terms are Dale Cory of Penticton Kia and Harpreet Sidhu of HEK Yeah Media.
Seven other directors have one year remaining on their terms: Dan Arbeau, NetDNA Services Inc.; Nicole Clark, Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen; Janine Cumberland, Enchanted Florist; Lyndie Hill, Hoodoo Adventure Company; Jonathan McGraw, Jonathan W. McGraw Inc.; Katie O’Kell, Serendipity Winery Ltd; and Linda Sankey, South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society.
McGraw, who has served as president for the past two years, has announced his intention to step down. Elections for a new president, two vice-presidents and a secretary will take place at the board’s next meeting on March 23.
The AGM on Wednesday, March 15, is set for 11:30 a.m. at Match Eatery and Public House. There is no cost for chambers members to attend in person or via Zoom and there will be a $25 lunch special available.