The fire dispatch for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
10:11 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Alarm.
2:14 p.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Wildfire.
2:56 p.m. Noyes Road, Naramata. Wildfire.
3:09 p.m. Old Hedley Road, Princeton. Smoke.
5:04 p.m. Ash Street, Okanagan Falls. Flood assessment.
6:01 p.m. Bench Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
10:32 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.
11:36 p.m. Maple Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
Monday
3:38 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:09 a.m. Sovereign Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
6:08 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.