At least it wasn’t wet snow.
That would have made it all the more difficult for Penticton and much of southern B.C. to dig out from a blast of winter that started late Wednesday and had left behind 11 centimetres of snow at the city’s airport as of 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency issued a snowfall warning in advance of the event and ended the advisory around 11 a.m. Thursday, although the forecast still called for an additional two cm of the white stuff.
It’s unlikely the snow will be with us for long, as daytime high temperatures are forecast to reach or exceed the freezing mark starting today.
As the cleanup began Thursday morning, the City of Penticton took to social media to urge residents to stay home if possible, ensure their sidewalks were clear and dig out any fire hydrants near their properties.
“We’re doing the best we can,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a mid-morning interview.
“All our folks are out, all our machinery is out and we even contract to other groups to do snow removal. We can’t do any more than we’re doing at the present time.”
Under the city’s snow removal policy, crews start on first and secondary priority areas, including main roads, steep hills, emergency routes, bus routes, school zones, collector and industrial roads, before moving on to lower priority areas like residential streets, industrial side-streets and lanes.
The policy requires higher priority areas to be cleared within 24 hours of a 2.5-cm accumulation of snow.
The city’s Good Neighbour Bylaw requires property owners or property occupants to clear all sidewalks adjoining their properties before 11 a.m. following a weather event.
Council budgeted $476,500 for snow removal in 2022, up from the three-year average of $461,000, to include 2.3 kilometres of the new lake-to-lake bike route.
Penticton’s 11 cm of snow paled in comparison to that which landed on Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada, with Victoria International Airport seeing 28 cm and Nanaimo Airport getting 27 cm.
Most parts of the Lower Mainland also got more of the white stuff, including the 14 cm that arrived at Vancouver International Airport and 19 cm in Abbotsford. Kelowna got 11 cm, while West Kelowna received 21 cm. Vernon saw just eight cm.