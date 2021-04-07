One person has died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
Interior Health reported late Tuesday the outbreak in the Level 3 surgical unit had grown over the Easter weekend from five cases on Thursday to 13 — nine patients and four staff with one death.
One of two outbreaks at Kelowna General Hospital have been declared over. The outbreak in unit 5B had a total of 10 cases – five patients and five staff – with two deaths.
An outbreak in Unit 4E held steady over the Easter weekend with two cases.
One additional case was recorded over the long weekend at Cottonwoods Care Centre, bringing the total to 28 — 25 residents and three staff.
One more COVID-19 exposure was reported at a Central Okanagan school on Tuesday.
A staff member or student at Chute Lake Elementary contracted the virus and is self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release. Anyone potentially affected will be contacted by Interior Health.
Thirteen other COVID-19 cases have been reported recently in local schools.
A pair of flights from Calgary to Kelowna also had COVID-19 cases recently.
People on WestJet flights March 31 and April 1 were carrying the virus.
People in rows 8-14 on the nighttime March 31 flight 3387 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms. People in rows 20-23 on the April 1 afternoon flight 4444 should also self- monitor.
An Air Canada morning flight on April 1 to Vancouver also had a COVID case. People in rows 7-13 are advised to self-monitor.