On Thursday, Canada’s NDP echoed their call for the Liberal government to support small businesses and extend the deadline for the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan. The move comes after thousands of businesses asked the government for an extension. In a letter sent by over 250 Canadian chambers of commerce, they noted that 49 per cent of businesses are still making below-normal revenues and 50 per cent of Canadian food services are currently operating at a loss or breaking even, compared to 12 per cent pre-pandemic.
“The pressure is growing for the Liberals to act and help small businesses get through these tough times,” said NDP critic for small business and tourism, said South Okanagan—West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Cannings. “These businesses are getting squeezed, and the Liberals are leaving them to fend for themselves. Instead of ignoring these calls, New Democrats are here to help and secure an extension.”
The NDP is amplifying the call after over 30,000 small businesses in Canada signed a petition urging the government to extend the deadline, and 250 chambers of commerce and other small business organizations wrote to Minister Freeland directly asking for help.
“The Liberals and Conservatives have no problem catering to their ultra-wealthy friends and leaving small businesses behind. The Liberals recently backed up an additional three billion in loans to the Trans Mountain pipeline but they’re silent when it comes to supporting small businesses,” said Cannings.
“Enough is enough. Summer tourism is almost over, and we need to have these businesses’ backs now more than ever. The NDP will keep standing up for those who have contributed so much to our country and keep pushing for an extension on repayment.”