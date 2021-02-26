Taxman cometh for Kaleden couple

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who actually believes Kaleden couple Ken and Margaret Hayter could spend $45,000 in one year on food and booze – except an auditor at the Canada Revenue Agency.
That same auditor in November 2018 determined the Hayters, who run Linden Gardens and Frog City Café, under-reported their income by $225,000 for the years 2014-16 and owed a total of $73,000 in back taxes and interest.
Since then, the two have exhausted every avenue of appeal – right up to the minister of national revenue – and are now considering court proceedings that could cost tens of thousands of dollars with no guarantee of success.
“It’s been extremely draining for both my wife and I,” says Ken.
“You’ve got this sitting over you and it’s not just the money: It’s the fact they’ve accused us of something we’ve never done. We can’t live with that.”
Beauty blooms from tragedy
Spilling over nine lush acres high above Skaha Lake, Linden Gardens is a tourist attraction that can be rented for private events like weddings. Frog City Café is located within the gardens and open seasonally. All of it is situated on property that has been in Ken’s family since 1925 and on which he has resided his entire life.
The couple married in 1972 and had one son, Myron, who died in a motorcycle crash in 1995, the same year they lost a niece, Kristina, to heart failure. To help deal with the loss, Margaret took a month off from farming that year to grow flowers.
By 2000, the couple had grown tired of farming and plunged their life savings into building the gardens. Since then, the site has become a place of solace for people who lost children and has played host to numerous fundraisers for struggling families.
Taxman cometh
As the couple later found out through an access to information request, a CRA auditor took interest in them in 2018 because their reported incomes were so much lower than those claimed by others who shared their postal code.
That same auditor then decided a standard look at the couple’s books wasn’t enough, and instead performed a net worth audit to indirectly verify their income.
Such audits look at their target’s personal spending and work backwards to figure out how much income was required to support that cash outlay.
But the analysis requires careful sorting of personal and business expenses, which the Hayters’ accountant, Ed Schneider, believes was done haphazardly in their case.
For example, the auditor determined the Hayters in 2014 alone spent $40,963 on food and $4,408 on booze – all of it for their personal consumption.
While they indeed spent that money on those items, according to Schneider, much of it was purchases made for Linden Gardens and Frog City Café with the Hayters’ personal credit cards.
To confuse matters further, those business purchases were approved as legitimate business expenses by the CRA as the Hayters claimed them on their annual tax returns, but the auditor somehow gave those same expenses a dual purpose as personal spending, too.
“It’s the worst case I’ve seen in 40 years and there’s no reasoning with the CRA,” says Schneider, who spent 25 years with the agency before going into business for himself.
‘No signs of extravagance’
Schneider became familiar with net worth audits during his time as an audit manager for the CRA and says they’re a useful tool when a business’s books are in shambles and the owners are obviously living beyond their means.
That’s clearly not the case with the Hayters, who live in a 35-year-old home and drive a 10-year-old Ford Ranger pickup truck, says Schneider.
And, as Ken noted, the CRA did a standard audit on the couple back in 2010 for which the business’s books were deemed sufficient.
In his bid to overturn the CRA’s latest decision, Schneider has obtained hundreds of pages of documents through access to information legislation that show it was the auditor’s first net worth probe and she was assigned a “buddy” to help with it. The documents also reveal the auditor’s first impression of the Hayters was that they lived an “average” lifestyle that “showed no signs of extravagance.”
Schneider also highlighted other problems in the CRA’s analysis, such as the $9,627 in proceeds from a 2016 fundraiser at Frog City Café the auditor flagged as income because the money ran through the Hayters’ business account before it was turned over to the beneficiary.
The CRA has since corrected that error and some others through the appeal process, but decided not to budge on others.
The bottom line is that as of Jan. 13, the CRA still wanted $36,670 from Ken and $36,666 from Margaret.
That judgement came right from the top in a letter from Diane Lebouthillier, minister of national revenue.
Now pay up
Lebouthillier was responding to an request from South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings to intervene in the Hayters’ case. The minister decided against it.
“I asked CRA officials to review your constituents’ audit files. After careful review, they tell me that the auditor followed proper audit procedures,” wrote Lebouthillier.
“Your constituents’ files were selected for audit because of low reported income. Before choosing the net worth method for the audit, the auditor carried out the appropriate indirect verification of income testing, which identified discrepancies requiring an IVI technique for the audit.”
The letter concludes by offering contact information for the CRA’s various collections departments.
The CRA declined this week to comment on the Hayters’ case or even reveal how many net worth audits it performs annually.
David versus Goliath
“I can only speculate, but somebody F’d up really bad here and nobody wants to admit it,” says Ken.
He and his wife are planning to speak to a tax lawyer to decide if it’s worth their time and money to keep fighting in court or simply pay up as the minister suggests.
They’ve also decided to share their story publicly to shed light on what they believe is unfair treatment at the hands of the CRA.
“We’re not real happy with having to do this,” says Ken, “but we have no options left.”