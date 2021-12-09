Garbage and recycling will be picked up for three consecutive weeks from Dec. 13-31 as the City of Penticton is offering an additional week of recycling collection over the holiday season to help residents cope with a deluge of packaging products.
When placing your recycling out for collection, remember to clean and rinse all containers. Products such as toys, electronics, Christmas lights, ribbons and bows and foil wrap are not accepted in the curbside recycle program.
As the statutory holidays of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday, there are no changes to the collection schedule.
If you have extra garbage or recycling that will not fit in your designated cart, you can purchase tag-a-bag stickers from city hall, city yards, or the community centre. Placing one tag-a-bag sticker on one extra bag of material will ensure that it is collected.
For more information on the city’s recycling program, visit www.penticton.ca/recycling or email publicworks@penticton.ca. Consider signing up for automated garbage, recycling, and yard waste reminders by visiting www.penticton.ca/garbagereminder.