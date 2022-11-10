A grader operator working in the Chute Lake Road area was airlifted to hospital earlier this week after somehow becoming separated from his machine.
According to Penticton Search and Rescue, its team was called out just after 7 a.m. Wednesday after a local road maintenance company reported its missing employee.
Searchers eventually found the man, who had been out of contact since 10 p.m. Tuesday, down an embankment about one kilometre from his machine.
“The subject, who was outside for over 10 hours, was suffering from severe exposure,” said PENSAR in a press release.
“Members began performing emergency medical aid for exposure, and requested that the subject be evacuated via air due to the serious condition of the subject and steep terrain where the subject was located.”
The victim was eventually flown to Penticton Regional Hospital. No update was available on his condition.
The rescue scene was approximately halfway between Naramata and Chute Lake.