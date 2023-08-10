Artists Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorne show off their cat ears at the opening reception of The Cats Came Back with Friends, the latest show at the Leir House Cultural Centre. The show, highlighting the beauty and mystique of felines, is on display through Sept. 23.
