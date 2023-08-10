Page 1

This photo appeared on Page A1 of The Herald's Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 edition.

Artists Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorne show off their cat ears at the opening reception of The Cats Came Back with Friends, the latest show at the Leir House Cultural Centre. The show, highlighting the beauty and mystique of felines, is on display through Sept. 23.

Recommended for you