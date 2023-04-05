Full schedules have been released for Earth Week celebrations later this month in Summerland, which is at the heart of a national campaign against climate change.
Summerland has celebrated Earth Day since 2007, when members of the Summerland Environmental Science Group co-ordinated a community tree-planting event along Centennial Trail.
In 2010, the celebration became Earth Week with the whole community engaged in a week-long set of events and activities.
The district has been a long-time supporter of such community-run events and, in recognition, Earth Day Canada has named Summerland its 2023 spokesperson for the Mobilizing Municipalities Campaign, with Mayor Doug Holmes as the district representative.
“The role of spokesperson is to encourage other Canadian municipalities to support their community Earth Day events the way we do,” said Holmes.
“Through the efforts of local volunteers, community groups and local businesses, supported by the municipality, Earth Week continues to be a grassroots celebration that brings people together to make Summerland a better place.”
The district is partnering with the Summerland Environmental Science Group and the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society to host the upcoming Earth Day community planting celebration.
The plantings will take place along the riparian areas of Peach Orchard Park to build back vegetation, biodiversity and reduce erosion along the shoreline.
Community members are invited to join in to help with the planting of native trees, shrubs and grasses. In addition to planting, lawn games will be available, and the Summerland Fire Department will be attending to assist with plant watering.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovels, rakes, and reusable water bottle. Free gardening gloves will be provided to volunteers on behalf of OASISS.
Below are selected Earth Week events. For the full schedule, visit www.summerland.ca/earthweek.
• Tuesday, April 18: Screening of film, “First We Eat,” at Centre Stage Theatre (6-9 p.m.).
• Thursday, April 20: First Things First Okanagan’s deep dive virtual panel discussion via Zoom (7-8 p.m.).
• Saturday, April 22: Earth Day Fair at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.). The event will start off with a ceremonial tree planting at 9:30 a.m.
• Saturday, April 22: Recycling Depot at the Summerland Arena (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
• Sunday, April 23 – Earth Week festivities will culminate at the 17th Annual Earth Day community planting celebration at Peach Orchard Park by the boat launch (10 a.m. to noon).