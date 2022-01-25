A cleanup operation is tentatively set to take place this spring on the bottom of the Isintok Reservoir about 30 kilometres west of Summerland.
Isintok Dam was constructed in the 1930s to created a water reservoir for the community, but the area that was eventually flooded wasn’t completely cleared of trees beforehand.
Since then, dead trees and other woody debris has regularly accumulated along the dam face and been removed by district staff for burning about every five years.
But the actual scope of the problem wasn’t discovered until the reservoir was drained last summer to allow for replacement of the dam’s failing outlet pipe.
“That’s when we discovered there was an unexpectedly large volume of wood debris that was submersed under the water,” said Jeremy Storvold, the district’s director of utilities, during a presentation to council Monday.
“We’re a bit concerned because all of that wood has been exposed and allowed to dry out (and) it could become buoyant when we refill the reservoir again.”
Concerns that the newly buoyant wood could pose a threat to the dam itself and plug its inner workings are shared by the district, the engineering firm that designed the dam upgrade and the B.C. Dam Safety Program “to the point where they’ve allowed for an expedited permitting process” to remove it, said Storvold.
He presented council with six options to consider, ranging from keeping with the status quo at a cost of $10,000 a year to hiring equipment to remove all the wood, shred it and haul it away for composting. Another option presented called for hiring a logging company to do the work in exchange for rights to any merchantable timber, but that concept was discarded because of the costs associated with conducting such a salvage operation.
The option selected unanimously by council, which carries an estimated $315,000 cost, will see heavy equipment gather up the material into piles, which will then be burned. Ash will be hauled away afterwards.
Storvold expects it will take about three weeks to collect all the material, and the project will be timed for a narrow window this spring when enough snow has melted enough to expose the debris but the reservoir hasn’t yet begun to refill.
Isintok Reservoir provides about 15% of Summerland’s water supply.