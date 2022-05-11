Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret Secondary School

 File photo

Bo Boxall will become the new principal of Princess Margaret Secondary School, effective July 1.

Boxall is presently the vice-principal of Pen-Hi, a position he took in 2017. Prior to that time, Boxall was a physical education and social studies teacher at the school and was active as a volunteer coach in extracurricular sports.

Boxall has a teaching degree from the University of Victoria and a master’s degree from Royal Roads University in Colwood.

Boxall replaces Roger Wiebe who will be reassigned to the position of principal/teacher at Kaleden Elementary School.

Wiebe, in turn, takes over from Diane Haddow, who will assume a district role in the board’s human resources department with a focus on relations with CUPE and French programs and instruction. The restructuring of the board’s HR department represents a cost savings, the board said in a press release.

Other major changes in the district announced Wednesday include:

• Jennifer Wingham, vice-principal at Pen-Hi, will move to Carmi Elementary School as its new principal, replacing Dave Ritchie, who retires at the end of the school year.

• Sondra McGuire will be the new vice-principal at Pen-Hi. She moves to the district from Prince George where she is presently the vice-principal of D.P. Todd Secondary School.

• Rachel Stubbert joins Pen-Hi, also as a vice-principal. She currently works as a teacher at Summerland Secondary School.

• Scott McIntosh, vice-principal at Giant’s Head Elementary School in Summerland, moves to Queen’s Park Elementary School in Penticton, replacing Ron Manning, who is retiring.

• Jacquie Hicks, vice-principal at Wiltse Elementary School, will move to Giant’s Head Elementary School as the new vice-principal.

• Lindsay Guza will be the new vice-principal at Skaha Lake Middle School. She is currently the acting VP at the school.

• Jessa Arcuri will move from vice-principal of Skaha Lake Middle School to VP of Wiltse Elementary School.

• Steve DeVito, the principal at KVR Middle School, will become the new principal at Summerland Middle School. He replaces Darcy Mullin, who will begin a new position as the international program principal.

The new principal for KVR Middle School will be announced Thursday.