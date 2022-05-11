Bo Boxall will become the new principal of Princess Margaret Secondary School, effective July 1.
Boxall is presently the vice-principal of Pen-Hi, a position he took in 2017. Prior to that time, Boxall was a physical education and social studies teacher at the school and was active as a volunteer coach in extracurricular sports.
Boxall has a teaching degree from the University of Victoria and a master’s degree from Royal Roads University in Colwood.
Boxall replaces Roger Wiebe who will be reassigned to the position of principal/teacher at Kaleden Elementary School.
Wiebe, in turn, takes over from Diane Haddow, who will assume a district role in the board’s human resources department with a focus on relations with CUPE and French programs and instruction. The restructuring of the board’s HR department represents a cost savings, the board said in a press release.
Other major changes in the district announced Wednesday include:
• Jennifer Wingham, vice-principal at Pen-Hi, will move to Carmi Elementary School as its new principal, replacing Dave Ritchie, who retires at the end of the school year.
• Sondra McGuire will be the new vice-principal at Pen-Hi. She moves to the district from Prince George where she is presently the vice-principal of D.P. Todd Secondary School.
• Rachel Stubbert joins Pen-Hi, also as a vice-principal. She currently works as a teacher at Summerland Secondary School.
• Scott McIntosh, vice-principal at Giant’s Head Elementary School in Summerland, moves to Queen’s Park Elementary School in Penticton, replacing Ron Manning, who is retiring.
• Jacquie Hicks, vice-principal at Wiltse Elementary School, will move to Giant’s Head Elementary School as the new vice-principal.
• Lindsay Guza will be the new vice-principal at Skaha Lake Middle School. She is currently the acting VP at the school.
• Jessa Arcuri will move from vice-principal of Skaha Lake Middle School to VP of Wiltse Elementary School.
• Steve DeVito, the principal at KVR Middle School, will become the new principal at Summerland Middle School. He replaces Darcy Mullin, who will begin a new position as the international program principal.
The new principal for KVR Middle School will be announced Thursday.