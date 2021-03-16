Here’s one more silver lining on the pandemic: Penticton city council is now running public hearings separate from their regular meetings, allowing time for the sober second thought that advocates have long wanted.
In the past, most public hearings were run on the same night council voted on the subjects of those hearings, meaning politicians sometimes had less than an hour to consider what they heard and then make a decision.
That quick turnaround time worried watchdogs and even became an issue in past local elections.
But it took a pandemic to actually get the system changed.
Since last fall, public hearings have been staged on Monday nights ahead of regular council meetings Tuesdays.
Initially, the change was required to run public hearings inside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre where there is plenty of space for social distancing.
But because there’s setup involved, and council chambers is designed to record video and sound, regular meetings have been maintained at city hall.
“There are certainly some benefits to having the public hearing the night before the regular meeting when the decisions are being made (night to sleep on the comments, but not so much time that council is unduly influenced by other information),” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said in an email.
“No decision has yet been made on whether this will be permanent or not. Likely we will run this way for the foreseeable future. “