Three local governments in the South Okanagan have joined forces to dig deeper into the idea of another new indoor community pool for the region.
A tender was issued this week for a feasibility study for a new regional aquatic centre that would be jointly funded and operated by the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Oliver and Osoyoos municipal governments.
“We understand and appreciate that the value of a collaborative approach to a centralized amenity is for the betterment of all of our communities,” OIB Chief Clarence Louie said in a press release.
“There are many planning, asset and financial factors that need to be understood, and the participating communities are now ready to approach these discussions in a more formal regional setting, commencing with a feasibility study for a South Okanagan aquatic centre.”
Bids on the contract for the feasibility study close March 9 and the work must be complete by Oct. 31. The maximum value of the contract has been set at $75,000.
The study is expected to identify key features of such a facility, provide initial cost estimates and gauge community support.
A similar study will be underway soon in Summerland, where a consultant has estimated it will cost $30 million to build a new aquatic and fitness centre with a six-lane lap pool and leisure pool.