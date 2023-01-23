Sun Bowl Arena is so far the only community in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to pick up the Hockeyville banner and skate with it.
The rink is Osoyoos is the first in the region to be nominated for the 2023 edition of Kraft Hockeyville.
As of Monday morning, 11 unique stories about the barn had been added to the Hockeyville page, making it the lone entry from this part of the country.
Since its launch in 2007, the contest has invited people from across Canada to nominate their communities to be named Kraft Hockeyville, an honour that comes with a chance to host an NHL pre-season game and $250,000 for arena upgrades. The winner and three other finalists will also receive $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.
Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 19, with finalists announced March 11 and the winner revealed April 1 on “Hockey Night in Canada.”
Princeton was one of four finalists in 2022, but lost out to Sydney, N.S.
Lumby, in 2016, was the last B.C. community to win. All of the winners since then have been located in Ontario and farther east.
Now in its 17th year, Kraft Hockeyville has poured a total of $4.5 million into 93 communities across Canada. For full contest rules and information, visit www. www.krafthockeyville.ca.