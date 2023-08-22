The United Way is swinging into action to help those affected by the wildfires in the Kelowna area and across the province.
The umbrella fundraising agency has spearheaded efforts in collaboration with its community partners, ranging from essentials like food, water, blankets and personal care items to gas cards for evacuees.
It’s also working with community agencies to support a meal delivery initiative for seniors who may find themselves confined indoors due to thick smoke.
“This is a moment when unity and support matter most. We are determined to stand alongside people impacted by the wildfires throughout the journey of response and recovery,’’ Michael McKnight, president and chief executive officer of United Way B.C. said in a Monday release.
To aid in its work, the United Way is accepting monetary donations to its ‘United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund’ to mobilize resources and respond to immediate and emerging needs.
‘’United Way BC’s deep-rooted presence within communities empowers us to act swiftly and effectively, especially when crisis strikes,’’ McKnight said. ‘’We are here for the long-haul.’’
To contribute, visit: uwbc.ca/campaign/wildfires