Top political leaders from around the region are throwing their support behind the Penticton Indian Band after some signs on the reserve were defaced with racist graffiti this past weekend.
The signs, which are now being replaced, were located on Green Mountain Road and meant to alert drivers they’re on PIB land and expected to abide by community rules.
“There is no doubt that this disgusting act is a hate crime and has generated much renewed anger and hurt throughout our community. As of this morning, more signs were discovered vandalized with more hateful and racist graffiti,” said Chief Greg Gabriel in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon through the City of Penticton.
“All local governments must send out a strong message that this type of racist ugliness will not be tolerated and must be condemned. Our PIB signs can be replaced, however the ugliness of this type of racism will continue to live within our community for generations.”
The release also included quotes from Julius Bloomfield, mayor of Penticton; Mark Pendergraft, chair of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District; and Supt. Brian Hunter of the Penticton RCMP detachment.
“This was an act of vandalism motivated by hate. We don’t know if it was one person or a few, regardless, this is not representative of who we are as a community,” said Hunter.
“We have zero tolerance for racist, derogatory or hateful comments and we are fully investigating this incident. As a community, we are looking to lead forward with compassion and understanding and denounce racism at every opportunity.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.