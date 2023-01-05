In advance of its 50th anniversary celebrations, the Penticton Art Gallery is seeking exhibition pieces from residents’ personal collections.
The goal of the show is to show off “the incredible power that the visual arts have to enhance, inspire, and transform our lives,” organizers said in a press release.
“We would like to invite you to lend us a work from your collection and share with our community the significance this piece has played in your life. It could be the first piece of art you purchased, a gift you received, a thrift store find, or a work done by a friend or loved one,” the release continued.
“If it means something special to you, we want to share your treasure along with the story of how it has impacted your life.”
Items should be delivered to the museum the week of Jan. 16-20.
Among the first items submitted is a moody historical portrait of George R. Cottrelle, former oil controller for Canada, which PAG curator Paul Crawford purchased at a Victoria thrift shop in 1990.
For more information or to submit works electronically, visit www.pentictonartgallery.com/50th-anniversary-exhibition.