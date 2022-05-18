A long-awaited review of three supportive housing sites in Penticton shows a dire need for even more wrap-around services like drug treatment beds, says the acting mayor.
The review, which was commissioned by BC Housing at the request of city council back in February 2021, had two aims: determine if the facilities are meeting residents’ needs and gauge the sites’ impacts on the broader community.
Unsurprisingly, the 56 residents who completed surveys as part of the review reported their lives, health and well-being had indeed improved after moving in. Those 56 respondents represented less than half of the 117 people who currently reside at the three facilities that were reviewed: Burdock House, Fairhaven and Compass House.
As for the sites’ impacts on the broader community, the review primarily looked at RCMP, fire department and bylaw calls to the facilities.
On the policing front, the final report from the review includes RCMP statistics from January through September 2021 that show Burdock House averaged 10.8 calls per month, Fairhaven averaged 5.1 and Compass House averaged 16.1.
The same disparity in call volumes across the three sites showed up in the fire department and bylaw statistics, too, but the report suggests readers treat the numbers with “extreme caution.”
“Community stakeholders are concerned about ongoing incidences of petty theft, property damage, drug use, and disturbance of the peace that are occurring around the supportive housing sites. However, it is difficult to establish the exact extent to which supportive housing residents are responsible for these incidents,” states the report.
“While it may be the case that a select number of supportive housing residents are responsible for some of the incidents, it is also the case that there are residents who care about the community and act responsibly.
“The volume of emergency service calls to the supportive housing locations has to be viewed through the context of this being a population that has a high rate of chronic illness and mental health conditions. Furthermore, there are some residents that are dealing with addictions issues within the context of an ongoing opioid crisis.”
More notably, the report emphasizes Penticton’s need for more types of affordable housing and additional wrap-around services.
“Housing staff, community service providers, and community representatives all confirmed the need for strong local services and supports for supportive housing to be successful in the community,” states the report, which was prepared by Ontario-based Harry Cummins and Associates.
“Improved access to mental health and treatment/recovery programs were identified as a key need in the community (e.g., either through direct transportation to treatment/recovery programs in Kelowna or Kamloops or through a treatment/recovery facility in Penticton).”
The review was published online with little fanfare at 5 p.m. Tuesday after BC Housing provided advance copies to at least two local media outlets (but not The Herald).
Acting Mayor Judy Sentes seemed underwhelmed by the report.
“There certainly are some positive pieces that are in it, but I think the most striking features of it are the (identification of) gaps in services,” she said in an interview Wednesday.
“I have long said ‘supportive housing’ is a catch phase that I truly believe does not have support. They’re taking people off the street, they’re providing them with housing – and that’s the first step, there’s no question – however, those very same people have a variety of needs.”
For example, Sentes pointed to a section of the report that states Burdock House and Fairhaven share a single licensed practical nurse, while Compass House receives biweekly visits from Interior Health nurses, who assist with things like wound care and harm reduction.
Facility operators “are doing the best they can, a couple of days here and a couple of days there that they have a nurse, and that’s positive, that’s a step in the right direction, but (the report) clearly states it’s not enough,” said Sentes.
She was also struck by other sections of the report that point to the need for more recovery-focused supportive housing for people who are trying to get clean.
Some of those interviewed for the report told the authors they had “challenges around maintaining sobriety in supportive housing while other residents are engaging in substance use.” But, as Sentes noted, although BC Housing last year unveiled plans to build an urgently needed 54-unit recovery-focused housing project on Skaha Lake Road, it has yet to put a shovel in the ground.
For now, the city will use the report to assist in its efforts to lobby the B.C. government for more services, including expansion of the Assertive Community Treatment program, which provides 24-hour rehabilitation, treatment and support services to people with severe addictions and mental health issues, and the Car 40 initiative, which pairs police officers with psychiatric nurses. Both programs are offered by Interior Health, but currently operate in Kamloops and Kelowna only.
According to the report, each of the 117 supportive housing units in Penticton is approximately 320 square feet with attached three-piece bathroom and kitchenette. Residents are offered help with everything from learning life skills and cooking to applying for jobs and social assistance.
Burdock House, located at 594 Winnipeg St., opened in October 2019 and has 62 units, while Fairhaven is a refurbished motel at 2670 Skaha Lake Rd. that opened in 2016 with 41 units. Both are operated by ASK Wellness. Compass Court at 1706 Main St. is a refurbished motel that opened in May 2019 with 20 units. It’s operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.