Thirteen affordable housing units are being built in Vernon.
The Okanagan Village Housing Society project will be located at 6335 Okanagan Landing Rd.
The project aims provide affordable rental homes for people with moderate and low incomes. It will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes over two storeys.
The project is located close to Vernon’s downtown core with easy access to public services, schools, a nearby walking trail and public transit, the provincial government said in a news release.
The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan and CMHC are providing funding.
The province is also contributing $1.5 million and annual operating funding of $112,000.
The City of Vernon is leasing the land to the housing society for 60 years and also contributing $150,000.
.