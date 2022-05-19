The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:45 a.m. Newton Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:16 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
10:57 a.m. 9th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
1:06 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Summerland. Alarm.
1:41 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Wildfire.
2:07 p.m. Sumac Ridge Drive, Summerland. Alarm.
2:32 p.m. Waterford Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:21 p.m. Tomlin Street, Summerland. Line down.
4:01 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
4:26 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:30 p.m. Spillway Road, Oliver. Medical first response.
5:36 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:55 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.