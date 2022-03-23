The number of babies born in 2021 may be a hint about how people in the Interior Health region kept themselves busy during the pandemic.
Last year, 6,136 babies were born in Interior Health hospitals, an increase of 9% over 2020.
Family physician Dr. Marianne Morgan, who is also department head of family practice at Kelowna General Hospital, said the reason for the bump in births has been the subject of speculation among the maternity care community.
“We’ve all been talking about this as we see the numbers go up,” she said in an interview.
“We think it’s a combination both of the numbers of people going up – being some of the fastest growing communities across the Interior – and also the pandemic.”
Last month Statistics Canada reported Greater Kelowna is the fastest-growing urban area in the country. The Central Okanagan’s population rose 14% between 2016 and 2021, from 194,892 to 222,162, according to information gathered during last year’s census.
That population boom seems to be translating into more pregnancies. Kelowna General Hospital saw the largest numerical increase in births, with 197 more babies being born in 2021 compared to 2020.
KGH had 1,808 births in 2021 compared to 1,611 in 2020.
Penticton Regional Hospital had 570 births in 2021 — 105, or 23%, more than in 2020.
Births in Vernon increased from 771 in 2020 to 827 in 2021.
Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital had the biggest percentage increase, up 30 per cent to 236, from 2020’s 182 .
Morgan said IH has started a maternity network that meets regularly to brainstorm strategies to handle the increasing number of births in the region. It includes obstetricians, family physicians, midwives, nurses and others.
“We need to make sure we’re providing good care for everybody,” she said. “Within the hospital, we’ve always worked together as a team.”