Back in 1984 when Don McDonald placed second overall among 160 competitors at the second-ever long-distance triathlon in Penticton, the finish line was draped in promotional material for a beer company and his prize was a ski jacket.
Oh, how things have changed.
When the Subaru Ironman Canada makes its long-awaited return to Penticton on Sunday, McDonald, 60, will be among 2,000-plus racers who will be eyeing a finish line decorated with advertising from national sponsors that cater to today’s health-conscious and tech-savvy triathletes.
McDonald was just 22 and living in Winnipeg with an Ironman world championship event in Hawaii already under his belt when he heard about the new race in Penticton, dubbed the Ultra Triathlon, and just had to try it.
“I hit the water and we were dead – there were no wetsuits,” recalled McDonald in an interview Friday.
“And I remember coming out and shivering the first 10 miles on my bike and it's like, ‘This f*****g sucks. Why am I doing this?’”
But he stuck with it and was in 10th place after the bike ride, then managed to reel in most of the pack on the run to secure the second-place finish.
“My second-place prize was a ski jacket, like a bright red,” he said with a laugh. “It was an extra-large and it didn't fit me but I took it anyway and gave it to a buddy when I got back.”
Besides the prizes and sponsors, the equipment used by triathletes has also evolved greatly over the past 38 years.
“First of all, the nutrition products that are out there, it allows you to stay fuelled to stay loaded with electrolytes,” said McDonald, who took a break from triathlons between 1985 and 2008 and is currently ranked 39th overall in the Ironman world standings in the men’s 60-64 age group.
“And, of course, the bikes. We didn't have aerodynamic frames back then. We didn't have aerodynamic wheels. We didn't have tubeless tires. So, the bikes alone at the pro level, that's a 20-minute improvement on average.”
McDonald, who runs One Capital Management, a California-based investment firm with about US $4 billion in assets and 85 employees, plus its own triathlon team, also cited lightweight shoes and swimsuits that reduce friction in the water as other major advancements.
What hasn’t changed, though, is the camaraderie among triathletes.
“The vibe of the race today is the same as it was back in the day. It's like a skateboarding crowd. Everybody cheering for each other. Everybody's friendly,” he said.
‘We know what each other has gone through to get here. We know what each other's going through on race day…. This is a sport that if you don't have any humility, it's going to be smashed into you.”
Now, if finishing an Ironman sounds difficult, just try to imagine organizing one.
“We work year-round on this. The race is on Sunday, but Monday I start debriefing with the city and I start planning for next year,” said race director Susie Ernsting in a separate interview Friday.
Ernsting said the effort began in earnest about two weeks ago as supplies, everything from tables and chairs to water and Gatorade, started rolling in.
Other key equipment is contained in a truck trailer based in Western Canada that Ironman uses for events in Victoria and Penticton.
“It's like a race in a box. It's got everything that we use, anything from cones to signs to bike racks and boats,” said Ernsting.
Plus there’s a small fleet of vans and pickup trucks utilized by an army of volunteers – there were 2,000 shifts to be filled over the week – and about 70 paid event staff spread across the course.
“I can't be in all places at all times, so I've got an excellent group of staff to support the race to make sure that every little detail is looked after,” said Ernsting.
Ironman began operating races in Penticton 1986 and carried through until 2012, when the municipality cut ties with the organization in a dispute over costs. Several different triathlons were staged in the years that followed, but none came close to matching Ironman’s popularity.
City officials signed a new five-year deal with Ironman in 2019 with the intent of the race returning in 2020, but it was twice cancelled due to the pandemic.
The race will follow the traditional single-loop course with a 3.8-kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake, a 180-km bike ride through Osoyoos and Keremeos, followed by a 41-km run to Okanagan Falls and back.
The first athletes are scheduled to enter the water at 6:50 a.m. All competitors must be off the course by midnight. Environment Canada is forecasting a relatively cool daytime high of 24 C and sunny skies for race day.