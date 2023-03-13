Time is running out to get your tickets for a benefit concert this coming Thursday, March 17, in support of Grandmothers for Africa.
The Thursday Night Jazz Band will play big-band jazz favourites and touch on some other genres during its show at the Barking Parrot Pub, 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 each and are available at the front desk of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Since 2006, Grandmothers for Africa in the South Okanagan has raised approximately $300,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation in its mission to find resources for the African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.