This is National Bereavement Day and a local non-profit group is using the occasion to offer its help to those grieving the loss of a loved one.
Since it formed in 2018, the South Okanagan Loss Society has offered a variety of programming for people dealing with loss, grief and life transitions.
Its offerings include programs specific to seniors, new widows and widowers, people who’ve lost loved ones to overdoses, suicide and addiction, plus grief counselling and a peer support program that offers weekly check-ins.
“In a support group, we get to talk about the people we loved openly and freely, we get to talk about our loneliness, we tell stories about them, we cry, and we laugh and we learn from each other how to allow the grief, the sadness and the challenges,” said organizers in a press release.
“And when we don’t have to convince anyone of the depth of our pain, we find a way to live with it, and in time we discover that in a mysterious way, grief and joy can co-exist. There really is no closure, we continue to love the people we love, even after they die. We don’t get over it, we learn to live with it.”
For more information, call 250-488-1320 or visit www.sols.penticton.com.