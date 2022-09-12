More infill development and road repairs are at the top of Doug Patan’s to-do list as he seeks re-election as a councillor for the District of Summerland.
Patan said in a press release he brought a “positive perspective” to his first term on council following a career in the City of Kelowna’s building department.
He laid out three planks for the upcoming campaign: making the conditions of local roads a “major priority;” “improving the process and opportunity for infill lots and two-lot subdvisions; and being receptive to developers’ needs as they try to build new housing in the community.
Patan, who’s lived in Summerland with his family since 2008, retired in 2020 from his job as chief building official for the City of Kelowna.