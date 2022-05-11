All three city-owned concession stands on Skaha Lake are now leased for the summer.
Tickleberry’s is returning as the operator of the main concession stand in Skaha Lake Park, while Vallarta Fiesta Grill will run the east concession stand, and Randy and Karen Gallagher will look after the Sudbury Beach concession stand.
Vallarta Fiesta Grill was formerly located at 950 Lakeshore Dr., while the Gallaghers ran the Skaha Marina until it was leased to a new group this spring.
The three-year leases were awarded following a bid process, which also included The Peach concession stand on Okanagan Lake.
All of the concession stands will be open from the May long weekend through Labour Day.