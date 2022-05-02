Mounties in Penticton got much more than they bargained for last week when they responded to a report of people passed out in a truck.
After rousing the two people inside the truck, which was stolen, and arresting the occupants on warrants, officers found a trove of mail, letters and tax documents.
“We have recovered tons and tons of stolen mail,” said lead investigator Const. Ryan Creasey in a press release.
“The letters included people’s tax returns, T4s, and other important mail documents.”
If you are still waiting on important mail that was due to arrive April 10-22, police are encouraging you to get in touch with the agency that was sending it.