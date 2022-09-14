Local schools and the Penticton courthouse are among the provincially operated facilities that will be closed this coming Monday, Sept. 19, for a hastily arranged National Day of Mourning coinciding with the Queen’s funeral.
Staff from School Districts 53 and 67 delivered the news to parents on Wednesday morning, while the Courts of B.C. made its announcement Tuesday afternoon.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal holiday on Tuesday, leaving provinces to decide if, and how, they wanted to follow suit. Ontario and Alberta have both declared their public schools will remain open.
With the new holiday added to their vacation calendar, some public sector workers in B.C. will now enjoy three statutory holidays in September alone.