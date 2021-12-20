Bullets pierced the window of a downtown Penticton shop on Sunday night in what police described as a “targeted” incident
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the Wicked Electrics e-bike shop at 358 Main St. The store was closed at the time and the owner is no stranger to police.
"We are very concerned about this type of criminal activity in our downtown core, and have engaged several investigative sections," said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release Monday.
"Even though this incident occurred in a public space, we believe this incident was targeted, and don't believe there is an increased risk to the public.”
Investigators are asking for any witnesses, or people with surveillance video footage that could help police, to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and cite file No. 2021-20909.
As of Monday afternoon, the shop’s entry door was boarded up, a pile of police tape was visible inside one window and evidence markers were affixed to another window that was scarred with what appeared to be 12 bullet holes.
The store’s phone number was out of service Monday and the owners didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment.
Wicked Electrics is owned by 45-year-old Richard Joel Maude, who has a lengthy criminal record and is currently awaiting trial on two separate criminal files.
The first, which contains single allegations of assault, theft of a bicycle and obstruction of a police officer, relates to an incident July 30, 2021, in Penticton.
The second file contains two allegations of assault on Oct. 28, 2021, and has been given a “K” designation by the courts, which means it relates to alleged acts of domestic violence. The alleged victims both share the surname – which is different than Maude – that appears on the business licence issued to Wicked Electrics by the City of Penticton.
Maude has had previous run-ins with the law, too.
In 2018, Maude was sentenced in provincial court in Abbotsford to 18 months’ probation on three counts of fraud under $5,000.
In 2019, Maude was sentenced to time served for a single count of possession of stolen property.
And, in 2020, Maude was sentenced in provincial court in Surrey to 12 months’ probation on another count of fraud under $5,000.
This article has been updated with additional information