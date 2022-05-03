An Okanagan lawyer has been fined $12,000 for professional misconduct.
The fine was levied against Michael Anthony Newcombe by the Law Society of B.C.
Newcombe did not report, as required, a monetary judgement that was obtained against him and was unfulfilled, members of a Law Society tribunal said in a decision issued last week.
“While the Law Society has not established that the respondent’s misconduct was deliberate, his behaviour nonetheless exhibits forgetfulness and carelessness,” panel members Thomas Spraggs, Clarence Bolt, and David Layton wrote in their decision.
“Even though it caused no client any harm, this professional misconduct was serious in nature,” they wrote in the decision.
“The Law Society must be able to rely on the accuracy of information provided to them by lawyers, otherwise its ability to regulate the profession is compromised and the public’s confidence in the integrity of the legal profession is undermined,” they wrote.
Newcombe explained his failure to report the unsatisfied monetary judgement against him by saying he “is a bit forgetful”, the decision states. But the panelists concluded: “In the circumstances, being a bit forgetful does not come close to reasonably explaining this failure."
On previous occasions, Newcombe had also neglected to report unsatisfied monetary judgments against him, the panel members said in their decision.
The discipline counsel, Barbara Lohmann, had also asked the panel to suspend Newcombe for one month. But the panel members decided the $12,000 fine was sufficient.