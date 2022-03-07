Following reports of an explosion mid-afternoon Monday, fire has consumed a 110-year-old heritage home on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton.
Dozens of people gathered to watch as firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading beyond the stately mansion at 434 Lakeshore Dr., which operated as a bed and breakfast.
Also gathered at the scene were neighours, including Ashley Pope, who lives in a third-floor apartment right next door to the home.
“I was sitting on the couch and literally the whole apartment shook. I heard shattering glass and it sounded like a bomb,” said Pope.
“I looked outside and I saw that the chimney had collapsed, and then I looked further down and saw that the house was on fire, so I just grabbed what I could and I ran out.”
There is no word yet on possible injuries as a result of the blast.
According to the Canadian Register of Historic Places, “Warren House is an important part of Penticton's heritage because it retains the historic character of Lakeshore Drive as the prime location of genteel residences built for the monied class in the era of economic growth and maturity of the city during the early twentieth century.
“Constructed for J.J. Warren, President of the Kettle Valley Railway, it is symbolic of the wealth and prestige associated with the construction of the railway, which provided an important transportation link between the South Okanagan and the world in 1912. Furthermore, it is valued as a reflection of the former grandeur of this area, which included a group of significant structures such as the Incola Hotel, and the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) station and steamship dock.”
