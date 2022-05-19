One last round of public consultation is planned ahead of city council approving the new North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy.
Council signed off on a draft version at its meeting this week and is due to pass judgement on the final report at its June 21 session.
Work on the project began last year in an effort to find ways to inject new life into an area bounded roughly by Highway 97, Power Street and Riverside Drive.
Following consultations with landowners and developers in the area, the plan features 10 “big ideas,” including dividing the area into south, central and north districts, each with a different purpose.
The south district encompasses the Eckhardt Avenue corridor and is envisioned to feature multi-use pathways and natural areas on both sides of the highway, but with an emphasis on the south side adjacent to the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
The central district covers the area between Eckhardt Avenue and Westminster Avenue, including the South Okanagan Events Centre, and is eyed for infill development and a festival boulevard.
Finally, the north district would be targetted for more residential and commercial growth to build on what exists now, such as Riverside Plaza and various multi-family developments.
A festival boulevard, which is another of the big ideas, would weave from the area of Riverside Plaza, south across Westminster Avenue, and through the grounds of the SOEC to the roundabout on Power Street.
“Council is very encouraged by the direction of this plan and strongly believe the proposed goals and strategies reflect the needs and opportunities in our community,” said Acting Mayor Judy Sentes in a press release.
“It’s important to understand that this plan will guide decisions that will shape the future of this area for years to come and the time is now to get involved and ensure we are headed in the right direction. Council is looking forward to hearing the feedback from the community.”