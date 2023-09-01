Traffic was light early Friday on an alternate route between Summerland and Peachland along Trout Creek Forest Service Road, Peachland Road, Headwaters Road, and Princeton Avenue.
The winding detour takes about 90 minutes, compared to the usual 15-minute drive along Highway 97, which remains closed due to a rock slide.
“It’s not too bad,” a woman said at 7:55 a.m. after nearly completing the backwoods drive she had begun at 6:30 a.m. “They’ve had graders out along the forestry roads. But you still have to go pretty slow and be careful.”
Another detour along Forest Service Road 201 connects Penticton with Kelowna on the east side of Okanagan Lake.
Deep cracks have appeared in the slope above Highway 97 where a rockslide blocked traffic Monday between Peachland and Summerland and hinted at an extended closure that comes as a final end-of-summer blow to the beleaguered business community.
B.C. Transportation Ministry had crews out Thursday smoothing the forestry road and adding signage to designate it as a detour between Penticton and Kelowna. The ministry also had crews out Thursday on the Trout Creek Forest Service Road, which will serve as local detour between Summerland and Peachland.
The slide area is between North Beach and Callan roads, approximately eight kilometres north of Summerland.
It has caused havoc, especially for those who work in one community and reside in another.
A bank on Main Street in Penticton halted teller service on Thursday, until at least Tuesday, due to a worker shortage. According to a sign on the door, many of its employees lived past the slide zone and were unable to get to work.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, boulders as big as household appliances tumbled down the rocky slope above the west side of the highway and covered all four lanes. No one was injured.
Geotechnical engineers have since visited the site and observed in the rock face some gaping cracks that are up to five metres deep and three metres wide, according to Steve Sirret, executive director of Transportation Ministry operations in the Southern Interior.
Tracking equipment has been installed on the slope and highway to measure ground movement, he said Thursday, and once engineers have a sense of the size of the unstable rock mass, they can develop a plan to remove it.
Drawing up that plan is expected to take at least several days, according to Sirret, and an extensive blasting-and-hauling operation is “definitely an option” for getting rid of the loose rock that still poses a threat to drivers.
Monday’s slide occurred on a section of the highway that was widened to four lanes almost 20 years ago. Since then, it has seen periodic rockslides and long closures.
Most recently was in 2019, when the highway was shut for almost the entire month of February, and a decade before that in fall 2008 while widening work was still underway.