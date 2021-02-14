DISCLAIMER: The Herald does not endorse the unscientific views stated by the protesters at Sunday's rally. This report is intended for information on the event only.
Fewer than 20 people attended a peaceful demonstration Sunday (Feb. 14, 2021) at the corner of Warren Ave. and Main Street in Penticton.
Attendance was down significantly from previous "End the Lockdown" rallies in Penticton. A similar event, Saturday in Kelowna, attracted a smaller crowd than what was originally anticipated.
The maskless crowd spaced out on different corners of the intersection. Signage was critical of Dr. Bonnie Henry, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, CBC and the mainstream media. Another protester waved a sign, "I want my job back."
A convoy of four trucks decked with Canadian flags later joined the rally.
Police in Kelowna had warned last week that fines would be issued to demonstrators there. The Kelowna organizer - who has ties with white supremacists - has at least twice been fined $2,300 for organizing the mass gathering.
Police were not present at Sunday's rally in Penticton.
In a letter sent to local media by Penticton seniors Julia and Rick Valenti, the couple said rallies will be held Saturday afternoons at Grant Park in Kelowna and Sunday's outside Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.