In a nod to the “continued evolution of the industrial area,” Penticton city council has provided tentative support for construction of a new indoor baseball training facility on the site of a former auto-wrecking yard.
Rod Ferguson, who owns 1603 Dartmouth Rd., has applied to the city for a site-specific zoning amendment required for the Grand Slam Baseball Okanagan facility, which would feature 5,000 square feet of artificial turf, batting cages, gym equipment, meeting space and more.
The facility itself would be run by a local company owned by Edgar and Tracy Yost and would be the only dedicated indoor baseball site in the Okanagan besides one other in Kelowna.
Council received 11 letters in support of the project, including notes from the respective presidents of youth baseball groups in Penticton and Summerland.
“This will be a big part of the organization’s growth in the way of year-round baseball. It will also provide an opportunity for athletes that has never been available in the South Okanagan,” wrote Kevin Castelone, president of the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association.
“The baseball registrations will also increase steadily year-over-year with a facility that will allow the kids to train all year-round.”
Councillors unanimously approved first reading of the required zoning amendment and referred it to a public hearing Sept. 6.
“I think this application shows the continued evolution of the industrial area,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.