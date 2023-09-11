A shocking alteration to a sign at Summerland Secondary School that was discovered Sunday morning is just the latest act of hate to rattle the community.
Somone arranged a racial epithet on magnetic sign attached to the school that was discovered by former mayor Toni Boot around 8 a.m., who promptly sent the photo to police along with a request to investigate it as a hate crime.
Boot, who is Black, was saddened by the incident, which would have required re-planning to acquire the letters and a ladder to reach the sign.
“I personally know of Summerland students that are experiencing racism at school,” said Boot in a text message Monday.
“One would hope that children would not be experiencing what I did in Summerland, but, sadly, that is not the case.”
School District 67 superintendent Todd Manuel was similarly disturbed.
“The impact on our community with this type of hateful messaging is deep and incredibly hurtful. Our school staff work hard to model, teach and enable students to engage in inclusive, respectful practices that are anti-racist,” said Manuel in an email Monday.
“I know that the community of Summerland and our educators and students will be deeply hurt by seeing this type of message as well, and we will respond by ensuring all of our schools continue to support environments that are welcoming to all, while providing supports that move us forward towards even greater inclusion and equity.”
Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said in an email Monday he won’t comment on “specific incidents of hate,” and instead referred a reporter to a column he wrote on the subject for publication in local media this week.
“One-off reports and photos/videos of vandalized public spaces diminish the seriousness of the problem by making them appear as rare occurrences. At the same time, they provide perpetrators the publicity they crave, inspire copycat crimes, and serve as a recruitment tool for white supremist groups,” wrote Holmes in his column.
“We need our professional journalists looking under the covers at the root causes of racism and providing analysis on how they affect our social fabric.”
Holmes’ column also noted the District of Summerland has a 10-page “anti-racial discrimination and anti-racism policy,” and council “supports local groups working to create a more inclusive community, largely through our membership of the regional Respect Network and collaborations with South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.”
Summerland RCMP Sgt. Dave Preston also declined Monday to comment in general on how many active cases of hate crimes the detachment is handing right now and in specific on Sunday’s incident, but said officers are “treating it very seriously” and working with School District 67 to identify those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416.
Boot made anti-racism efforts a key part of her single term as mayor, which was punctuated by a slew of high-profile incidents in 2020, including a local Indo-Canadian family’s home being spray-painted with racist graffiti and the appearance of a Confederate flag at a subsequent anti-racism parade.
That led to creation of anti-racism mural at Summerland Middle School, which has since been defaced.
Other more recent incidents of hate included someone in late August applying a racial slur to the rainbow crosswalk on Main Street.
Hate crimes have been on the rise across Canada as whole in recent years.
There were 3,756 such incidents reported to police in 2022, up 35% from 2022, according to Statistics Canada.
Approximately half of those crimes had racist undertones, with the Black community being targeted in about one-quarter of them.