No fewer than five non-profits in the South Okanagan are currently seeking volunteer board members.
Board members provide guidance to a not-for-profit by contributing to the culture, strategic focus and financial sustainability, as well as serving as ambassadors and advocates.
Groups currently recruiting board members include the Penticton & District Community Arts Council, Osoyoos Farmers’ Market, the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society, the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society and the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.
Visit the Volunteer Centre’s website, www.info@volunteercentre.info, for more information and to view videos featuring the aforementioned organizations.