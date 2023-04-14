Nearly a decade will have elapsed between the date Kerri Milton’s trial is now expected to start and the date of the offences of which she’s accused.
Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of what was then called the Downtown Penticton Association.
She had been set for trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton in October 2022, but it was adjourned at the request of Milton’s lawyer, who was apparently double-booked during that time.
The seven-day trial has now been pushed to Sept. 11, 2023, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.
The case has been plagued by adjournments since charges were sworn in June 2020.
Milton left the Downtown Penticton Association in July 2016 to become executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.