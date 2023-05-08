Penticton-based Greyback Construction is test-driving a four-day compressed work week for some of its employees.
The company announced the move Monday in an effort to create a better work-life balance.
For now, the perk will only be offered to workers on the Movala condominium project in Kelowna, who, for example, can get in their 40 full-time hours by putting in four 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday.
“Living in one of the most beautiful regions in the world, it is essential for employees to have the opportunity to work and enjoy life. Greyback Construction Ltd. understands the importance of taking care of their employees and believes that by providing a four-day work week, employees will have the chance to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and outdoor activities that the Okanagan region has to offer,” said president Matt Kenyon in a press release.
“This will allow employees to rejuvenate and return to work with a renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm. Research is showing that a four-day work week can increase productivity, creativity and employee satisfaction. The additional time off allows employees to focus on their personal lives and hobbies, which can lead to a more motivated workforce. Additionally, the shorter workweek can help reduce employee stress, burnout and absenteeism, ultimately leading to a healthier and happier work environment.”
Greyback, which was formed in 1983 by brothers Doug and Larry Kenyon, is currently hiring for many positions, among them labourers, who get $25 an hour to start with minimal experience required.
Oliver council earlier this year got a first look at a proposed four-day compressed week for the town’s administrative staff, which would follow a similar experiment already underway in the City of Merritt.