Water-conscious residents from across the Okanagan are invited to take advantage of a special deal on rain barrels being offered by the Town of Oliver.
Through July 27, orders can be placed online for rain barrels at a cost of $70 each, almost half off the regular price of $120. The most generous discount is only available to the first 200 customers; everyone else will pay $80 per barrel.
The 208-litre barrels are being supplied by Eco World for pickup in Oliver in mid-August. Barrels are made of rugged plastic and equipped with a spigot for filling watering cans.
For more information or to place an order, visit www.enviroworld.ca/oliver.