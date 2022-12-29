Thursday, Dec. 29
• Holiday public skating, Sun Bowl Arena, Osoyoos, 12:30-2 p.m., free
• Thursday Night Jam Blues/Rock, Clancy’s Pub, 333 Martin Street, 7-11 p.m., hosted by Tres Bobos Band, ages 19 and over
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, carpet bowling, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., Scottish dancing, 7-9 p.m.
• Trivia night and Thirty Thursday, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre until Jan. 8: Strange World (G, 102 minutes); for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas Penticton (Dec. 23 - Jan. 5): The Fabelmans (PG, 151 minutes); Babylon (14A, 189 minutes); Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (PG, 144 minutes); Puss in Boots The Last Wish (PG, 103 minutes); Violent Night (14A, 112 minutes); Avatar: The Way of Water, (PG, 192 minutes); Strange World (G, 102 minutes); for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
Friday, Dec. 30
• BCHL junior A hockey, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Holiday public skating, Sun Bowl Arena, Osoyoos, 1-3 p.m., free
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, birthday club, 11 a.m., int./adv. line dance, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 6:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to charity
• Winter exhibitions at Penticton & District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
• New Year’s Eve and Pop-Up weddings, Penticton Lakeside Resort, packages from $3,150 per wedding, for information: paradoxevents.ca or phone 778-662-7236
• New Year’s Eve at Theo’s, Theo’s Restaurant, live music with Timbre Wolves and two belly dancers, to reserve call 250-492-4019
• 7-course dinner by Chef Bruno Terroso, The Hooded Merganser, seatings from 5-9:15 p.m., featuring music by DJ Jamie Klucka, to reserve call: 250-487-4663
• The Hip Replacements, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m., tribute to Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip, $50 at the door or purchase in advance: eventbrite.ca
• New Year’s Eve Party with Don’t Speak, The Barley Mill, seatings begin at 5 p.m.
• New Year’s Eve party with Wendy and Thirteen Broken Bones, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., ticketed event
• East Coast New Year’s, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-9 p.m., featuring Halifax-style donairs, oysters, beer, live Maritime music by Kuja Collective, no ticket required
• Comedy and Dinner New Year’s Eve Party, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6 p.m., featuring comedians Kyle P. Ferris, Andrew Crone, Bonnie Esson, Matt Baker, Velinka Taskov, $69 to reserve: ok-dope.com
• New Year’s Inc., Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 9 p.m., corporate-themed, big city socialite extravaganza, dress in suits and skirts, $15 (includes champagne), visit: firehallbrewery.com/events
• New Year’s Eve at the Perch, Peacock’s Perch Pub in Summerland, featuring Alfie, Tom and Eddie for a night of rock-and-roll, no coverage charge or reservations required, free champagne at midnight
• New Year’s Eve with Rebel Luv, Osoyoos Legion, 8 p.m.-midnight, $35 includes buffet at 11 p.m., for tickets: 250-495-7447
• Red Bull party, The Barking Parrot, with DJ Cheeno, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., no cover charge, 19 and older
• New Year’s Eve at the Legion, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., dinner, 6 p.m. music with Organic Humans to follow at 8 p.m.
• The House is a Rockin' jam with The Yard Katz and special guests The Blues Hounds, Orchard House, 1-5 p.m., $10, also appearing are Shane Hagel and a Scottish pipe band and Smith Jones
• Rewind to the golden age of rock n roll with Paul James, The Cellar Wine Bar, 8:30 p.m., for sittings call: 778-476-1771
• New York New Year’s Eve Party with Mozy Lane, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 227, Okanagan Falls, 5:30 p.m., ball drops at 9 p.m. (PT), $25, tickets available from the branch
• New Year’s Eve Party, Clancy’s Pub, 333 Martin Street, 8 p.m., featuring live music with Get Chico
• New Year’s Eve comedy event with Herb Dixon, The Harley Guy, Match Eatery Public House, 8 p.m. $30 plus taxes and fees, to purchase: trainwreckcomedy.com
• Holiday public skating, Sun Bowl Arena, Osoyoos, 1-3 p.m., free
• Winter exhibitions at Penticton & District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub, 985 Robinson Ave., 2-6 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
• 36th annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip, Sun-Oka Beach in Trout Creek, noon, presented by the Kinsmen Club of Summerland, by donation to local families in need and other community projects
• Naramata Polar Bear Swim, Centre Beach in Naramata, festivities begin at 12:30 p.m., swim begins at 1 p.m., by donation to Naramata Firefighter Society
• President’s Day, RC Legion Branch No. 40, noon, featuring music with Candi, pot luck snacks for sharing, chili available, free
• Holiday public skating, Sun Bowl Arena, Osoyoos, 1-3 p.m., free
• Hair of the Dog, New Year’s Day breakfast, The Barking Parrot, 9 a.m.
• First Day Dance, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 2965 South Main Street, 2-6 p.m., $25 ($30 after Dec. 29) featuring Buzz Byer, light buffet dinner, cash bar
Tuesday, Jan. 3
• KIJHL junior hockey, Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, Princetown and District Arena, 7 p.m.; North Okanagan Knights at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre activities: slow mat yoga, 11 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., imp. Line dancing, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
• Winter exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until Jan. 7
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre activities: EZ line dancing, 10:15 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
