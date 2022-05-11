A fundraiser for Ukraine staged May 1 in Heritage Hills raised $20,000.
Proceeds from the Sunflower Festival are going to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, a registered charity and official humanitarian agency of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. ADRA’s current campaign in Ukraine is called 1000 Rides Out, which supports shipments of food and supplies into Ukraine and refugees’ transport out of the country.
Cash from the Sunflower Festival should cover five such trips, each of which can deliver 150 refugees to safety.
And it’s not too late to donate. If you still want to give, visit www.adra.ca/1000ridesout.